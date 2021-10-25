CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Man shot to death in northwest Montana

By Mark Thorsell
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHCDl_0ccA5mA500

Update 2 p.m.

EVERGREEN - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Detective Division is investigating a homicide that took place behind the old Kmart building in Evergreen on Sunday night.

Undersheriff Wayne Dubois says at approximately 10 p.m. a male was shot during a confrontation with a well-known female acquaintance.

The male died at the scene, and all parties involved have been identified and interviewed regarding their involvement.

Undersheriff Dubois tells MTN News that the female involved in the shooting is not in custody at this time.

The male’s identity is not being released at this time pending contact with the family.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5600.

__________________________________________________________________________

First report

A man was shot to death late Sunday evening in the northwest Montana community of Evergreen.

The Flathead Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 10 p.m. a male was shot during a confrontation with a known acquaintance behind the former Kmart store.

The male – whose name is not being released – was pronounced dead at the scene.

All parties involved have been identified and interviewed and an investigation is continuing, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (406) 758-5600.

Comments / 6

Related
Q2 News

Man suspected of armed robbery at Billings casino and bar

Billings police are searching for a suspect they believe attempted to rob a bar and a casino in Billings Friday. The suspect first entered the Lucky Lil's casino at 340 15 St. W. at 4:08 p.m. Friday and handed the cashier a note saying he had a gun and demanded money, Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said in a tweet.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
City
Evergreen, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Evergreen, MT
Crime & Safety
Q2 News

Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured in crash in Guernsey

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a two-car crash Thursday morning in Guernsey near the Nebraska border. Sgt. Jeremy Beck said in a news release that the trooper was stopped in a turning lane in front of the Sinclair gas station and was struck head-on by an eastbound 2018 Chrysler entering the turn lane.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kmart#Mtn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q2 News

Neighbors say they're shocked by shooting at Lake Elmo

Residents who live near Lake Elmo State Park said Wednesday they were shocked to hear of a shooting last night in their neighborhood . “I was headed to the supermarket, and I heard firework-like sounds and then a bunch of yelling,” said Dan Taylor, who lives across the street from Lake Elmo.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy