Bedford County, TN

Bedford County authorities investigating school threats

By Nick Beres
 6 days ago
Bedford County authorities are on alert after threats were posted online threatening to shoot up schools.

The online threats were made against Shelbyville Central High and Harris Middle School.

NewsChannel 5 spoke with Sheriff Austin Swing, who said the threat was posted over the weekend on social media, and detectives are trying to find out who is responsible.

Whoever made the post complained about being bullied and how they wouldn't take it anymore, and they plan to shoot up the schools on Tuesday — that's when the classes return after fall break.

It's worth noting there have been several such threats made online to schools across the country in recent days.

As always, all such threats are taken very seriously. The sheriff said there will be added security in and around the schools there in Bedford County on Tuesday.

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

