Divinity Roxx, Lachi, More Win at Wavy Awards for ‘Historically Excluded Talent’
Beyonce musical director/bassist Divinity Roxx (pictured above with Yani Marin), blind artist Lachi, deaf activist Mervin and more were winners at the first Wavy Awards , presented on Saturday by Blonde Music News and intended to celebrate “women, LGBTQ+, non-binary, artists of color, talent who identifies as having a disability and allies.”
Sophia Chang gave a memorable speech at the event, which was supported by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and was focused on “historically excluded” artists who appeared on Blonde MusicNews. Partners include RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities), MIC (the Music Inclusion Coalition) who support BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students pursuing music careers through the transition from high school to college. The awards were determined by a panel including Kathleen Hanna and artist manager Madeline Nelson (Wyclef).
“We want to cultivate an energy focused on healing by contributing to an equitable future for historically excluded talent in the music industry,” says Rebecca Autumn Sansom, label owner at Blonde Records and Founder of The Wavy Awards.
“We congratulate the Wavy Awards on their inaugural debut,” said NYC Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo. “We applaud their efforts to recognize the diversity of the music industry, promote inclusivity for all artists, and highlight the contributions of industry professionals who have been historically underrepresented.”
For more information and a full list of winners and nominees, visit https://www.thewavys.org/
The Wavy Awards 2021
International Artist of the Year:
Sierra Lundy
Lil Malai – WINNER
Solange Prat
Akeel
Trauma Lanes
Collaboration of the Year
Rory D Lasnow and Phil Robinson – “Happy”
M the Myth and Hybrid Vigor – “Feel Love”
Lachi and Mezzo – “Genius” – WINNER
Murder Tag
Rodes Rollins and Hnry Flwr – “Isolation”
New Artist of the Year
Natalia Soul
LovelyOcean – WINNER
Soleil
G!rlband
Xavier A.
Most Innovative Music Video of the Year
Solange Prat – “Creep”
M the Myth – “Prey” – WINNER
Extra Special 4 U – “True Fear”
Cruel Children – “so sick”
Papi Shiitake – “Enjoy the View”
Fan Favorite Music Video
Racyne Parker – “I’ll Keep You” – WINNER
J’royce Jata – “2 Cute”
Shadow Monster – “Kill Me Sweetie”
Goldilocks – “Slide My Way”
Sunflower Bean – “Moment in the Sun”
Music Video Director of the Year
Dylan Mars Greenberg – The Puppeteers Assistant
Rebecca Friday – M the Myth “Prey”
BitRosie – Celeste Krishna “Talk Talk Talk”
Jeanette Moses – Mansplain “Thick” – WINNER
Jen Meller – Nihiloceros “Iamananimal”
Song of the Year
Lisa Danae – “Weigh Me Down”
Scorpio SZN – “Sugar Sugar” – WINNER
Lily Mao – “Seasick on the Subway”
Sierra Lundy – “Sailor”
A Very Special Episode – “Introspectre”
Kittn – “Aim High”
Rogue Soul – “Wears Me Out”
EP of the Year
Bentley Robles – Don’t Feel Like Talking
Scoobert Doobert – Little Hug
Ilithios – Way of the Future
Crowd the Airwaves – Nihilist
Jigsaw Youth – From the Mudd
Medusa – S.O.B. Story – WINNER
Record of the Year
Rebelmatic – Ghost in the Shadows
War on Women – Wonderful Hell
Eve Minor – Dear Diary, I’m Over It
Nihiloceros – Self Destroy
Valerie June – The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers
Groupie – Ephemeral
Goldilocks – Future Famous – WINNER
Celeste Krishna – My Blue House
Grizzy Wynter – Illuminate
Label of the Year
Beformer
We Color Live – WINNERS
6/8
Substitute Scene Records
Brooklyn Drum Collective Records
Golden Poppy Artist Services
Grimalkin Records
Online Community of the Year
Kitschy Scofflaw – Flame Night Fever – Twitch
HNRY FLWR – Temple of the Void – Youtube
Wyclef and Madeline Nelson – Run That Back – Youtube Series – WINNER
Kayleigh Goldsworthy – “The Kayleigh G Show” – Youtube
Basic Bitches – Good Morning Bitches – Youtube
Troubadour Lounge
Song for a Cause
A Girl Named Jaen – ‘We Are the Chorus’
Milck – “Somebody’s Beloved” – WINNER
Hannah Eggen – “I Can’t Breathe”
Tavana – “Plastic Island”
Alliteration – “Pete”
Book of the Year
Amyra Leon – Concrete Kids
Sophia Chang – The Baddest Bitch in the Room – WINNER
Sara Davis – The Scapegoat
Yvonne Woon – If You, Then Me
Julia Kaye – My Life in Transition
Mary Gauthier – Saved by a Song
Live-streamed Show or Series for a Venue
Tall Boys – Show for Our Wicked Lady
FLTV – footlight bar
Baby’s All Right – Baby’s TV
BandNada – EWEL – WINNER
Favorite podcast or on-air radio show
Strange Oscillations – Elijah Joseph Weber Han
Beka Bishop’s podcast
Sam Sumpter Radio Free BK Monday night show BdBK – WINNER
Breakthru Radio TV “Video Dispatch”
Live-Streamed Show or Series for a Cause
Bands do BK’s 2xTuesdays
Women That Rock ‘Spring Fling’ – WINNER
Festival of Lights and Sounds Connor
Bit Rosie Presents
Proof in Music
Wavy Worthy (honorable mentions)
Mervin Primeaux O’Bryant
Celeste Krishna for My Blue House
Carlo Minchillo – The Brooklyn Drum Collective
Kayleigh Goldsworthy – The Kayleigh G Show
