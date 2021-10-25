CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Divinity Roxx, Lachi, More Win at Wavy Awards for ‘Historically Excluded Talent’

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Row1_0ccA5kOd00

Beyonce musical director/bassist Divinity Roxx (pictured above with Yani Marin), blind artist Lachi, deaf activist Mervin and more were winners at the first Wavy Awards , presented on Saturday by Blonde Music News and intended to celebrate “women, LGBTQ+, non-binary, artists of color, talent who identifies as having a disability and allies.”

Sophia Chang gave a memorable speech at the event, which was supported by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment and was focused on “historically excluded” artists who appeared on Blonde MusicNews. Partners include RAMPD (Recording Artists and Music Professionals with Disabilities), MIC (the Music Inclusion Coalition) who support BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students pursuing music careers through the transition from high school to college. The awards were determined by a panel including Kathleen Hanna and artist manager Madeline Nelson (Wyclef).

“We want to cultivate an energy focused on healing by contributing to an equitable future for historically excluded talent in the music industry,” says Rebecca Autumn Sansom, label owner at Blonde Records and Founder of The Wavy Awards.

“We congratulate the Wavy Awards on their inaugural debut,” said NYC Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment Anne del Castillo. “We applaud their efforts to recognize the diversity of the music industry, promote inclusivity for all artists, and highlight the contributions of industry professionals who have been historically underrepresented.”

For more information and a full list of winners and nominees, visit https://www.thewavys.org/

The Wavy Awards 2021

International Artist of the Year:

Sierra Lundy

Lil Malai – WINNER

Solange Prat

Akeel

Trauma Lanes

Collaboration of the Year

Rory D Lasnow and Phil Robinson – “Happy”

M the Myth and Hybrid Vigor – “Feel Love”

Lachi and Mezzo – “Genius” – WINNER

Murder Tag

Rodes Rollins and Hnry Flwr – “Isolation”

New Artist of the Year

Natalia Soul

LovelyOcean – WINNER

Soleil

G!rlband

Xavier A.

Most Innovative Music Video of the Year

Solange Prat – “Creep”

M the Myth – “Prey” – WINNER

Extra Special 4 U – “True Fear”

Cruel Children –   “so sick”

Papi Shiitake – “Enjoy the View”

Fan Favorite Music Video

Racyne Parker – “I’ll Keep You” – WINNER

J’royce Jata – “2 Cute”

Shadow Monster – “Kill Me Sweetie”

Goldilocks – “Slide My Way”

Sunflower Bean – “Moment in the Sun”

Music Video Director of the Year

Dylan Mars Greenberg – The Puppeteers Assistant

Rebecca Friday – M the Myth “Prey”

BitRosie – Celeste Krishna “Talk Talk Talk”

Jeanette Moses – Mansplain “Thick”  – WINNER

Jen Meller – Nihiloceros “Iamananimal”

Song of the Year

Lisa Danae – “Weigh Me Down”

Scorpio SZN – “Sugar Sugar” – WINNER

Lily Mao  – “Seasick on the Subway”

Sierra Lundy – “Sailor”

A Very Special Episode – “Introspectre”

Kittn – “Aim High”

Rogue Soul – “Wears Me Out”

EP of the Year

Bentley Robles – Don’t Feel Like Talking

Scoobert Doobert – Little Hug

Ilithios – Way of the Future

Crowd the Airwaves – Nihilist

Jigsaw Youth – From the Mudd

Medusa – S.O.B. Story – WINNER

Record of the Year

Rebelmatic – Ghost in the Shadows

War on Women – Wonderful Hell

Eve Minor – Dear Diary, I’m Over It

Nihiloceros – Self Destroy

Valerie June – The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

Groupie – Ephemeral

Goldilocks – Future Famous – WINNER

Celeste Krishna – My Blue House

Grizzy Wynter – Illuminate

Label of the Year

Beformer

We Color Live – WINNERS

6/8

Substitute Scene Records

Brooklyn Drum Collective Records

Golden Poppy Artist Services

Grimalkin Records

Online Community of the Year

Kitschy Scofflaw – Flame Night Fever – Twitch

HNRY FLWR – Temple of the Void – Youtube

Wyclef and Madeline Nelson – Run That Back – Youtube Series – WINNER

Kayleigh Goldsworthy – “The Kayleigh G Show” – Youtube

Basic Bitches – Good Morning Bitches – Youtube

Troubadour Lounge

Song for a Cause

A Girl Named Jaen – ‘We Are the Chorus’

Milck – “Somebody’s Beloved” – WINNER

Hannah Eggen – “I Can’t Breathe”

Tavana – “Plastic Island”

Alliteration – “Pete”

Book of the Year

Amyra Leon – Concrete Kids

Sophia Chang – The Baddest Bitch in the Room – WINNER

Sara Davis – The Scapegoat

Yvonne Woon – If You, Then Me

Julia Kaye – My Life in Transition

Mary Gauthier – Saved by a Song

Live-streamed Show or Series for a Venue

Tall Boys – Show for Our Wicked Lady

FLTV – footlight bar

Baby’s All Right – Baby’s TV

BandNada – EWEL – WINNER

Favorite podcast or on-air radio show

Strange Oscillations – Elijah Joseph Weber Han

Beka Bishop’s podcast

Sam Sumpter Radio Free BK Monday night show BdBK – WINNER

Breakthru Radio TV “Video Dispatch”

Live-Streamed Show or Series for a Cause

Bands do BK’s 2xTuesdays

Women That Rock ‘Spring Fling’ – WINNER

Festival of Lights and Sounds Connor

Bit Rosie Presents

Proof in Music

Wavy Worthy (honorable mentions)

Mervin Primeaux O’Bryant

Celeste Krishna for My Blue House

Carlo Minchillo – The Brooklyn Drum Collective

Kayleigh Goldsworthy – The Kayleigh G Show

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Passing’ and ‘Miquel’s War’ Win Top Prizes at LGBTQ Film Festival NewFest

Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” won the U.S. Narrative Feature Jury Award at the 33rd LGBTQ film festival NewFest in New York City. The jury statement reads, “A chance encounter between two friends kicks off this film’s exploration of race and sexuality in 1920s America. The film’s expressive cinematography, beautiful performances, and clear directorial vision all come together in this devastating story of destabilized identity.”
MOVIES
Variety

Metallica Launches Online Course to Teach How to Be a Band

Rock legends Metallica are now holding forth in their first-ever internet class. In their online course, offered through celeb-oriented learning company MasterClass, the group’s foursome — James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo — will reflect on the four decades of their partnership. The course comprises 15 individual...
MUSIC
Variety

The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel Offers ‘Living Proof’ of Rock’s Relevance

“They say that rock ‘n’ roll is here to stay… but where?” asked Max Arloft, the music critic played by Jeff Goldblum in “Between the Lines,” Joan Micklin Silver’s 1977 film about an alternative newspaper in Boston. “Certainly not at my place, it’s too small.” Rock is making its bid for yet another revival, as leader Adam Granduciel and his band the War on Drugs prepare to return to the road to support the just-released “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” their first studio album since 2017’s “A Deeper Understanding,” which took home a Grammy for best rock album. That was the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival Of Lights#Record Of The Year#Artist Of The Year#Beyonce#Blonde Music News#Lgbtq#The Nyc Mayor#Blonde Musicnews#Rampd#Bipoc#Blonde Records#Nyc
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

‘Trap Queen’ Rapper Fetty Wap Indicted by FBI for Alleged Involvement in 100 Kilogram Drug Empire

Shortly before he was scheduled to perform at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in New York on Thursday night, rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on drug charges and later indicted, along with five others, on a drug trafficking conspiracy charge. Federal prosecutors say the six men allegedly transported and distributed drugs, including heroin and fentanyl in Long Island, according to an indictment obtained by CNN Friday. While initial reports of the arrest seemed to reflect a minor drug charge, the arrest was apparently a sting; Fetty Wap had been scheduled to perform at the festival for months. The indictment, filed Sept. 29...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Here Are Some of the LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Came out in 2021 so Far

Known for their rambling vlogs and kitchen floor drama, Trisha came out as non-binary in April. They've been unafraid to explore their identity, though they've received criticism for their approach in their 2019 vlog entries. They've previously identified as male. But after exploring more about their identity, they eventually settled...
MUSIC
Variety

Luther Vandross Estate Strikes $40 Million Deal With Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

The estate of legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross has struck a wide-ranging partnership with Primary Wave Music that sees the company acquiring a stake in the late artist’s publishing, master recording income stream, and name and likeness rights. The company will continue a long-term partnership with the estate to manage all assets. Sources tell Variety the deal is in the $40 million range. Like so many other classic soul singers, Vandross launched his career playing “Amateur Night” at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Harlem while he was in high school. He began working as a background singer and wrote the song “Everybody...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Shares Update on How Her Shop’s Construction Is Progressing

Now that Leticia Cline is dating American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, the world is discovering just how talented and versatile the rider, model, mother, councilwoman and contractor is. Since finally making her relationship with Wolfe public, Cline has been at the forefront of everyone’s feed with her picturesque adventures and recent remodeling updates. Somehow, between all of her various jobs, passions and hobbies, Cline has still found time to construct a shop with her own two hands.
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

Rock Legend Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Says He's Skipping Ceremony

Todd Rundgren has been an individualist for most of his career, and that's not going to change even though his long-overdue induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is finally taking place this weekend. Rundgren will be in Ohio Saturday, but will be performing in Cincinnati instead of Cleveland, where the Rock Hall is located. In a new interview with TMZ, Rundgren said he doesn't think the HAll of Fame idea works for musicians in the way it does for sports stars, whose greatness can be calculated with stats.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Tina Turner, 81, Being Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this Weekend; Turner Was Diagnosed with Intestinal Cancer in 2016 & is Now a Survivor

Living legend Tina Turner is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Proud Mary singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016 and had surgery to treat it. Symptoms of intestinal cancer can include pain in the belly, nausea and vomiting, unexplained weight loss, weakness or fatigue, change in stool color, and more.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Selena Gomez Rocks Cool Fall Fashion Out in LA

Selena Gomez shows off her cool fall fashion while heading to a waiting car following an interview in Los Angeles on Thursday (October 28). The 29-year-old actress was surrounded by her team while promoting a slew of projects she’s involved in right now, including Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, as well as her HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef, and what’s next on the roster for Rare Beauty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
GOBankingRates

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and 25 More of the Richest Women in Music

Women rule the world — including the music industry. In addition to having powerful pipes, many of the most talented ladies in music write their own songs, serve as professional dancers, are accomplished actresses and even have their own businesses. Read More: The Richest Celebrity From Every State Follow Along: 31 Days of Living Richer Hard work and serious talent has allowed these ladies to become both famous and incredibly wealthy. Even within the realm of the most prosperous female artists, some stand out from the crowd. GOBankingRateas analyzed data from Celebrity...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

37K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy