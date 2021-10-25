Woman pleads guilty to soliciting Lansing inmate's murder

A Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty to solicitation of capital murder after she helped set up a plan to kill an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

During a plea hearing Friday, Renee Johnson-Fritz, 44, admitted that she sent a message to inmate Andrew Hogue ordering the death of another inmate. The target inmate was attacked in April 2019 but survived. Johnson-Fritz's husband, Frederick Fritz, is also charged with solicitation of capital murder.

Prosecutors said he sent his wife a letter demanding the death of the Lansing inmate. Witnesses at a preliminary hearing said Frederick Fritz is a leader of the Aryan Brotherhood of Kansas. Hogue is charged with attempted capital murder.