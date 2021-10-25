CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Gavin Newsom visits UC Merced, pledges state support for proposed medical school

By Madeline Shannon
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Gavin Newsom visited the campus of UC Merced on Monday, throwing his support behind an effort to build a $210 million medical education building on the campus. According to UC Merced, its proposed Health, Behavioral Sciences and Medical Education Building will house the Departments of Psychological Sciences and Public Health,...

