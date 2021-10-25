Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center Receives Get With The Guidelines®_Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

PETERSBURG — Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. The key to avoiding death is to get the patient on the right road to recovery within minutes. At Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, that road is actually a lane. They call it the "Brain Lane," and since August of this year, the hospital's latest rapid-triage center has taken roughly 80 stroke patients on a five-minute assessment from the door to the CT scan room.

