Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center Receives Get With The Guidelines®_Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

Newswise
 6 days ago

Newswise — MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY (October 25, 2021) ― Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based...

www.newswise.com

