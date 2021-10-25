Feeling The Early Heat

Heat TV’s John Crotty is ready for the ride with the team this season. He thinks things will be great for Tyler Herro this season saying, “Just coming in with a confidence level and ready to be The 6th Man.”

He did have an incident the other night while calling The Heat vs. Pacers the other night claiming, “A beer falls on me and I think I am being attacked by a fan.”

It is early in the NBA Season but there seems to be a lot of parity but not to fast Crotty claims, “You do not really know what you have till your about 20 games in.”

The Heat keeps things going tonight with an intrastate rivalry against Orlando at 7 from FTX Arena.​