How To Know When It's Time To Increase Workout Intensity

Will Smith shared a new video of his workout routines, and it’s abundantly clear that the actor isn’t messing around when he’s in the gym. Back in May 2021, Will Smith said he was in “the worst shape of my life” and decided to begin prioritizing his health and fitness. It’s now October, and the 53-year-old actor just shared a new video on social media that proves he was as serious as could be about this weight loss journey. In fact, Will was so serious that he’s now saying that he’s in the “the best shape of my life.” And after watching the video below of his workout routines, we’d have to agree!

FITNESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO