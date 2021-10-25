CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Know When It's Time To Increase Workout Intensity

By Maria Faller
Health Digest
Health Digest
 6 days ago
It's time to ramp up intensity when you've been doing the same workout for up to six weeks and haven't noticed any changes in your body ... or you're...

HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 53, Sweats It Out In The Gym During Intense Workout: ‘Best Shape Of My Life’

Will Smith shared a new video of his workout routines, and it’s abundantly clear that the actor isn’t messing around when he’s in the gym. Back in May 2021, Will Smith said he was in “the worst shape of my life” and decided to begin prioritizing his health and fitness. It’s now October, and the 53-year-old actor just shared a new video on social media that proves he was as serious as could be about this weight loss journey. In fact, Will was so serious that he’s now saying that he’s in the “the best shape of my life.” And after watching the video below of his workout routines, we’d have to agree!
FITNESS
KENS 5

How to get a great workout with no equipment

If you've been putting off working out because you don't have the proper equipment, try these exercises that don't require any. For more information on Revival 365 SATX call 210.993.6705.
WORKOUTS
runningmagazine.ca

How to reframe your least-favourite workouts

Whether it’s long tempos, 800m intervals or hill sprints, we all have those workouts that, for whatever reason, we just dread. As much as you want to, you know you can’t skip them, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer through them. Changing your mindset around your least-favourite workouts will allow you to enjoy your training more and likely result in a better workout. Here’s how to reframe a daunting workout so you hate it a little less.
WORKOUTS
HuffingtonPost

The Best Workout Gear For When It's Dark And Cold Outside

Daylight hours are dwindling. When we roll back the clocks for Daylight Saving Time in November, the sun will set even earlier. And for many of us, this means it’ll get dark before we finish work. This can make it feel more challenging to fit in workouts, especially if you...
WORKOUTS
#Workout#Exercise#Calories#Squats#Hiit#Men S Journal
EverydayHealth.com

When and How Should You Restart Your Workouts After Having COVID-19?

Getting back to your exercise routine after an injury or illness can require a certain amount of restraint to safely achieve optimal results. If you jump right back into your workouts at full speed and don’t allow your body the time to rest and heal, it could actually take longer for you to regain your fitness or, even worse, lead to a reinjury or relapse.
WORKOUTS
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Do Wall Angels for Strong, Pain-Free Shoulders

All those snow angels you made as a kid have prepared you for this exercise — well, kind of. The wall angel exercise, while channeling your inner child, takes your upper-back and shoulder mobility to the next level. Despite its simplistic look, this move is deceivingly challenging. So before you...
WORKOUTS
Bill Abbate

Put Your Mind on a Diet

Have you ever thought about how much our mind and stomach are alike? An author and editor of several magazines early in the last century brought this concept to light. It is an interesting line of thought and one which deserves further consideration.
SHAPE

Yes, You Can Totally Use Halloween Candy as Pre-Workout Fuel — Here's How

Over the past few years, it seems people have increasingly realized the importance of properly fueling up before intense workouts. Whether you're gearing up for strength training or high-intensity interval training, the idea is that you have energy from food readily available in your body so it can be used to help you perform your workout.
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
