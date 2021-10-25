CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

You Probably Didn't Know A Bag Of Vinegar Could Do This To Your Faucet

By Melissa Maynard
House Digest
House Digest
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let's find out what exactly vinegar can do to your faucets, shall we? Keep reading to see what happens when you use a bag of vinegar overnight on your...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Your Keurig coffee maker has gunky buildup. Here's how to clean it right

Coffee makers get dirty as you use them, and Keurig pod brewers are no exception. Over time, this accumulation can negatively impact your caffeine machine's performance. Given enough mineral buildup in the inner workings, your Keurig might even stop running. Cleaning it regularly is a simple way to avoid that unpleasant situation.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

You Should Be Cleaning Your Stove With These 2 Pantry Staples

No one we know will say no to having a clean oven, but the opposite can be said of folks who want to use a commercial oven cleaner to do the work, and there's a reason for that. According to Consumer Reports (posted by South Florida Sun Sentinel), a good number of oven cleaners in the market today rely on one chemical to get rid of all the grease buildup: sodium hydroxide, or lye. And while lye can do a stellar job of de-gunking, de-griming, and de-greasing your oven, it is also an acid and comes with plenty of caveats that include wearing protective equipment before using, such as goggles and gloves.
LIFESTYLE
BobVila

11 Things You Didn’t Know Your Steam Cleaner Could Sanitize

Steam cleaners are among those interesting and oft-overlooked appliances that people have in a closet, but don’t necessarily use all the time. With a pandemic-fueled emphasis on not just cleaning but sanitizing home surfaces, the popularity of steam cleaners is getting a renewed boost. Steam cleaners come in multiple types...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Vinegar#Faucets#Odor#Apartment Therapy#Wizard Of Homes#Tiktok
Well+Good

How Often Should You Change Your Sheets—Really?

We’ve all been there: You promise yourself that you’re going to change the sheets that have been on your bed for who-even-knows-how-long. But by the time your workday ends (and you’ve squeezed in a workout), collapsing into your bed seems much more appealing than stripping it. So, you tuck yourself into the dirty sheets and swear you’ll do it tomorrow. The next morning, the cycle repeats itself.
HOME & GARDEN
WRAL

Here's how to get rid of funky odors in your home

It happens to everyone from time-to-time, something in the home starts to smell. Sometimes it’s tough to track down. Is it the trash can? The refrigerator? A bathroom drain?. 5 On Your Side’s Monica Laliberte shares some easy fixes. One common issue: front loading wash machines. “It’s a constant, constant,...
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Does Pouring Salt Down Your Sink Drain At Night Really Prevent Clogs?

While it might not be a homeowner's worst nightmare, an unexpected drain clog is certainly one of the bigger inconveniences of maintaining a home. However, when cleaning up after a large meal, it is easy to take the lazier route of rinsing leftover food down the drain rather than scraping it into the garbage or compost where it belongs.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
White House
womenworking.com

Everything to know about bed bugs and how to get rid of them

Bed bugs, yikes! Hopefully, you’ll never encounter these annoying pests during your lifetime. But if you’re one of the unlucky individuals who finds themselves with a bed bug infestation, don’t worry! We’ve developed a comprehensive guide of how to get rid of these blood-sucking parasites. You can learn more about how to spot these bugs in our related article, 5 Signs of Bed Bugs.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

This Sleek, Space-Saving Dish Towel Organizer Has Us Hooked

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Has anyone figured out a smart way to hang their dish towels yet? Sure, you can drape them over the handle of your oven door, but it’s not the most convenient place when you’re in need of drying your hands or wiping the counter off. Sticking hooks to the wall might work, but it’s frustrating when your tea towels slip right off and fall to the ground. Instead, we love this minimalist, just-launched towel rack from Yamazaki Home — part of their new home storage collection — which can hang just about anywhere in the kitchen for easy access while you’re cooking.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Leaving This in Your Garage Could Be Attracting Mice, Experts Warn

Just like the children's book If You Give a Mouse a Cookie explains, mice, like all animals, need shelter and food, and if you provide it to them, they'll likely take advantage. Sure, you know not to give them an Oreo, but there are many easy mistakes you might be making that make your home the perfect place for mice to settle in for the winter. When it comes to your garage specifically, experts warn that there's one thing many people leave around that could attract mice. To make sure that you're not inviting them in, read on.
ANIMALS
KRON4

Best laundry stain remover

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s a sad fact of life that accidents are going to happen and cause plenty of difficult to clean stains on your clothes, especially on the days you wear whites. The most common kinds of stains are also frustratingly the most difficult to clean and remove, which is why having a high-quality laundry stain remover at the ready is imperative.
LIFESTYLE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
26
Followers
171
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy