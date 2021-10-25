You Probably Didn't Know A Bag Of Vinegar Could Do This To Your Faucet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Has anyone figured out a smart way to hang their dish towels yet? Sure, you can drape them over the handle of your oven door, but it’s not the most convenient place when you’re in need of drying your hands or wiping the counter off. Sticking hooks to the wall might work, but it’s frustrating when your tea towels slip right off and fall to the ground. Instead, we love this minimalist, just-launched towel rack from Yamazaki Home — part of their new home storage collection — which can hang just about anywhere in the kitchen for easy access while you’re cooking.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO