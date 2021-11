The AnyTime Decorations LED poster is a modernized version of the humble wall poster that will transform it from simple to futuristic by making use of some advanced technology. The unit measures 24-by-36-inches and will hold a canvas poster of this size, which will be lit up when placed inside with the integrated LEDs. These lights will help to show off all of the various accents in the poster using your choice of color that can be customized via the accompanying smartphone app.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO