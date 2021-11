The University of Toledo encourages students to plan ahead for a successful upcoming semester by registering early for spring 2022. “The earlier students register, the more likely they will be able to take the courses they want at the times that work best in their schedules,” Provost Karen Bjorkman said. “Even if students are still waiting to hear back about a co-op placement or an internship they applied for, they should register for the next semester to be sure they stay on track. It is easier to adjust a plan already in place than to be behind schedule at a later date.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO