California wildfires give way to flooding and mudslides

A weather warning has been issued with a second night of high winds forecast along the north and east coast of Northern Ireland. The Met Office said travel disruption was likely as gusts of 50-60mph (80-96 km/h) hit exposed coastal areas. The warning is in place on Monday from 00:15...
