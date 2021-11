LEWISTON - For the third time in the last four matches, the Lewis-Clark State Volleyball team fought its way to a fifth set before falling 3-2 (18-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11) to the College of Idaho on Saturday night. The Warriors looked strong after a 25-18 opening set victory, but dropped the second, fourth and fifth. Cassidy Nelson tallied over 20 kills for the second night in a row with a total of 22 in the contest.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO