Open enrollment for the state’s health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, starts Nov. 1. Starting on Monday, the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period begins for the state’s health insurance marketplace, known as Get Covered New Jersey. The Murphy administration says record levels of financial help are available for this sign-up period. Nine out of 10 residents enrolling at Get Covered New Jersey will qualify for financial assistance. The state says the majority of them will have access to a health plan at a cost of $10 a month or less, thanks to savings from both the state and federal government. Additionally, the administration says consumers will also have more health care plans to choose from on the exchange.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO