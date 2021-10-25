Bill would require COVID vaccine for NY school kids, pending federal approval
As a COVID vaccine for children 5-11 appears headed for federal approval, a new bill would require all New York students to be vaccinated in order to attend school. The bill, introduced last week by Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, D-Bronx, would add COVID vaccines to the list of inoculations that students must...
A bill introduced by Sen. Marsha Blackburn and supported by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association would exempt truck drivers and other essential workers from a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Blackburn, R-Tenn., introduced the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act, which would exempt essential workers from vaccine mandates. The bill defines...
Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday issued an executive order prohibiting Missouri's executive branch from compelling or penalizing anyone to comply with any federal mandates for the COVID-19 vaccination if individuals have a religious objection or a medical restriction.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday.
The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers.
There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis.
Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied.
The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned.
According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. First the country fought over social distancing. Then masks. And now the battle has come for COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Last week, businesses in Texas were left reeling when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive...
The superintendent for the Cedar Rapids Community School District says the Justice Department will conduct on-site visits next week. Court documents show an Illinois man is pleading guilty for stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend, then leaving her body at the Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. A look at KCRG-TV9 morning...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order on Monday directing state agencies not to enforce a federal vaccine mandate scheduled to go into effect Dec. 8 and cooperate with efforts to overturn the requirement, but an attorney said the order might be more of a statement from the governor of her stance on the issue rather than something that takes drastic action.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who ended pandemic supplemental unemployment assistance nearly three months ahead of the federal deadline, just signed a bill that guarantees unemployment benefits for anti-vaxxers fired for not following employer vaccine mandates. Not only that, the bill signed Friday allows employees to claim an exemption if they believe getting the vaccine would be “injurious to the health and well-being of an individual residing with [them],” an apparent suggestion that vaccinated individuals can cause harm to others.
The idea that those who have been vaccinated can “shed” the virus and infect others has no scientific basis, but has spread...
The White House on Wednesday announced that they have enough Covid-19 vaccine to support 28 million children across the US as the rollout for those ages 5-11 nears. Some parents and grandparents are rejoicing as the authorization of the first Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, which is currently under consideration by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, appears imminent.
Oct 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday that Maine can bar religious exemptions to its requirement that healthcare workers in the state get vaccinated against COVID-19, a day after a judge ordered New York to allow such exemptions to its mandate. U.S. District Judge Jon Levy in...
Federal and state officials are preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to millions of children should Pfizer's shots be approved for kids ages 5 to 11. The White House announced Wednesday that the government has the supplies needed to vaccinate 28 million children — if the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control give the green light. If approved, the vaccines will be delivered at a smaller dose and with smaller needles than what is used for adults and adolescents.
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate is expected to begin debate next week on a law that would ban businesses in the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for their employees. Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing for the law after issuing an Executive Order earlier this week that bans organizations from...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. is getting closer to approving COVID-19 vaccines for children. Authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for elementary school students is expected in a matter of weeks, according to the White House. Vaccine advisers to the FDA are scheduled to meet next week to consider Pfizer’s request...
A federal health advisory panel voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recommend approval of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11, a group that covers roughly 825,000 youngsters in Michigan. The Food and Drug Administration panel’s guidance could lead federal health authorities to formally approve the two-dose regimen for young children...
Anne Arundel County is getting ready to vaccinate thousands of kids for COVID-19. The county, like everywhere else, is waiting for approval from the FDA and then the CDC before it can give out shots. County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman says 52,000 kids ages 5 to 11 in the...
Federal health officials are poised to approve COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11, so the Biden administration has unveiled how it plans to get the shots in those little arms. This morning, the White House said that pending the OK from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and...
AUSTIN -- Texas state health officials are preparing a roll-out plan for the COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, pending final federal emergency use authorization. The vaccine — which is made by Pfizer and is similar to one approved for those 12 years old and older —...
Last month, the Ledger-Enquirer reported whether public schools in the Columbus area require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 after the superintendent of the school district in Decatur, Georgia, announced a coronavirus vaccine mandate for employees. Now, the L-E reports how private schools in the Columbus area are handling...
Ahead of the winter months, California health officials say they will have enough COVID-19 vaccines for the state's 3.5 million children ages 5-11 when federal approval comes, and are urging eligible people to get booster shots. “The coming months as we approach the fall and winter are going to be...
