USPS to add more facilities, seasonal workers for the holidays

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s U.S. Postal Service sorting facility has a new tool to help ease some of the anticipated holiday shipping delays. It’s part of a $40 billion investment by the USPS. (credit: CBS) The postal service is installing more than 100 new high-speed package sorting machines across the nation, with one in Denver. The machine allows packages to be sorted 12 times faster than before, which should help make things easier for postal workers. That means about 60,000 packages an evening. (credit: CBS) “What that does is really take some of the pressure off our regular processing facilities, they are not crowded in with mail, they can continue to process packages and letters and different things on those lines to get our customers their packages that much quicker,” said USPS Spokesperson James Boxrud. USPS said demand for package delivery grew 48% in 2020. (credit: CBS)

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO