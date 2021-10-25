CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

USPS to add more facilities, seasonal workers for the holidays

WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Walmart Just Made This Major Change to Its Holiday Services

Grocery shopping during the holidays can be hectic, and while ordering online may spare you from the headache of shuffling from one overcrowded and understocked store to the next, it can come with its own issues. Scheduling a delivery can be difficult if you're away at work during the day, making online ordering impossible. Good news for shoppers who can't wait around at home all day—Walmart is extending its holiday delivery hours and adding more delivery windows.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bisnow

USPS Adding 45 New Distribution Centers To Handle Holiday Crush

Although the holiday shopping season has , the U.S. Postal Service is jumping into the fray of the logistics nightmare that has befallen the country. The USPS is securing and opening 45 new distribution centers on short-term leases with the goal of significantly increasing its package delivery capacity for this holiday season, The Wall Street Journal reports. The quasi-governmental agency is also in the process of adding 112 new sorting machines and 40,000 seasonal workers, though USPS' progress in reaching its hiring and space goals wasn't disclosed.
INDUSTRY
Click10.com

USPS in Miami-Dade County prepares for busy holiday season

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Punctual package delivery is the goal, however, due to budget cuts and a pandemic chokehold, USPS employees fear for delays as the looming holiday rush is near. “This peak season our volume is going to go up about 23 percent,” says Miami International Service Center plant...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CNET

Final dates to ship holiday packages with FedEx, UPS and USPS

While Thanksgiving isn't here yet, you may need to start thinking about when to start sending holiday cards and packages to friends and family. Diwali starts Nov. 4, the first night of Hanukkah is Nov. 28 and shipping cutoffs for Dec. 25 may come sooner than you think (we have the deadlines below).
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Holiday Season#The U S Postal Service
KMBC.com

The USPS in KC installs a new sorting machine before the holiday rush

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Postal Service’s processing center in Kansas City has some new upgrades in preparations for holiday deliveries. Inside Kansas City's USPS processing center, machines and workers are sorting mail at speeds they've never achieved before. A new sorting machine will finally go live this Friday at the facility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bigislandnow.com

USPS Hopes to Fill Hundreds of Positions Ahead of Holiday Season

The US Postal Service is seeking to hire more than 600 Hawaiʻi residents statewide ahead of the holiday season. USPS has delivery jobs available on the Big Island, Kauaʻi, Maui and Oʻahu paying up to $20.66 an hour. USPS Operations Manager Kevin Nakaoka said the postal service needs to fill 275 entry-level positions as well as another 350 seasonal positions.
ECONOMY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Looking for a job? USPS hiring in Hawaii ahead of the holidays

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holidays are right around the corner, but gifts are already being delivered across the state. So the U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire more than 600 new employees in Hawaii. USPS officials say they need to fill 275 entry level positions and 300 seasonal positions...
HAWAII STATE
NBC Connecticut

USPS Hiring as It Gears Up for Holiday Rush

We are still in October and already a lot of people are out there buying and shipping gifts for the holidays. Why? Because we're still dealing with supply chain issues just about everywhere. And also, there's that ongoing need for more workers to actually get your packages delivered. Amy Gibbs...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Denver

Denver Receives New USPS High-Speed Package Sorting Machine Before Busy Holiday Shipping Season

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s U.S. Postal Service sorting facility has a new tool to help ease some of the anticipated holiday shipping delays. It’s part of a $40 billion investment by the USPS. (credit: CBS) The postal service is installing more than 100 new high-speed package sorting machines across the nation, with one in Denver. The machine allows packages to be sorted 12 times faster than before, which should help make things easier for postal workers. That means about 60,000 packages an evening. (credit: CBS) “What that does is really take some of the pressure off our regular processing facilities, they are not crowded in with mail, they can continue to process packages and letters and different things on those lines to get our customers their packages that much quicker,” said USPS Spokesperson James Boxrud. USPS said demand for package delivery grew 48% in 2020. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
thedoctorstv.com

The Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines for USPS, FedEx & UPS You Need to Know!

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Making sure your holiday gifts arrive on time might be more of a challenge this year, and The Doctors have...
INDUSTRY
hawaiinewsnow.com

With holiday season coming up, restaurants and retailers struggle to hire more staff

Looking for a Halloween costume? The global shipping crisis might limit your options. The global shipping crisis is causing a shortage of Halloween costumes. Appeals court reverses conviction in fatal hit-and-run that rocked Nanakuli community. Updated: 6 hours ago. The appeals judges ruled Friday that police should have sought a...
RESTAURANTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities consumers plan to shop earlier, spend more this holiday season

More shoppers in the Twin Cities are expected to hit stores early for the holiday season with most planning to check off items on their holiday gift lists before Thanksgiving. A larger number of gift givers still plan, though, to trek out on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, a new survey by professional service firm Deloitte shows. And most have bigger holiday budgets this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knopnews2.com

Shipping delays continue, USPS recommends planning ahead during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Across the United States, shipping has become an ongoing issue and most Americans have experienced late arrivals on packages during the pandemic. If you plan on mailing any gifts this holiday season, it might be time to start working on the shopping list soon because that deadline to get gifts out the door is coming up soon.
LINCOLN, NE
Money

Amazon Needs Seasonal Workers So Badly It's Offering $3,000 Bonuses

Amid a record-setting labor shortage, chaos in the supply chain and the ongoing pandemic, Amazon is hiring 150,000 people for the holiday season. Unprecedented times apparently call for unprecedented measures: To fill those jobs ASAP, Amazon is offering $3,000 bonuses and paying an average of over $20 an hour. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy