Allaire Nuss, a 2021 graduate of the Drake School of Journalism and Mass Communication, has won a national Pacemaker award for Feature Story of the Year. Nuss’ story, “The Light Side of the Moon,” appeared in the Winter 2021 edition of Drake Mag, the University’s student magazine. It told about a soldier’s use of hallucinogens to battle PTSD. The annual National Student Press Association Pacemaker Awards recognize excellence in student media work and are considered the top honors in scholastic journalism. Nuss, a magazine media and writing double major, currently is a performance content writer for Meredith Corporation in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO