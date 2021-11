The Instant Pot! Your blender! That new air fryer you just got! The number of kitchen gadgets we need to plug in has increased dramatically, even in just the last few years. Know what else has increased? The number of cords that go with them. Add in your phone, laptop, and AirPods, and you’ve got a whole tangled mess of electric cords! And they’re most likely on your kitchen counter or jumbled up in your home office. But we’ve got the perfect solution to untangle you from that mess.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO