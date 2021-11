The Red Sox saw their season come to an end at Minute Maid Park on Friday, falling 5-0 to the Astros as Houston advanced to its third World Series in five years. Boston’s pitching staff again did not have an answer for Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, who went 4 for 4 and scored two runs. The former Rookie of the Year doubled home Alex Bregman in the first inning, and he’d score again after doubling in the sixth inning. Alvarez hit .522 over the course of the series, taking home ALCS MVP honors.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO