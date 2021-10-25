2 Cares for the Community partners with Meals on Wheels to feed veterans

2 Cares for the Community is teaming up with Meals on Wheels Tulsa to feed families and veterans for the holiday season.

Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa has served the Tulsa area for 50 years. During the COVID-19 crisis, MOWMT responded immediately to community’s needs and shifted their 50-year delivery model to reduce illness spread. They delivered 436,405 additional meals to seniors and others isolated during the Safer-At-Home order.

Officials said MOW will serve over 8,000 meals between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021. Help them feed families by making a donation ONLINE .

Tune in to 2 News Oklahoma November 4th to learn more about the mission of Meals on Wheels and how you can help.

