MLB

When ‘Saturday Night Live’ Was Upstaged by the New York Mets

By Corey Irwin
 7 days ago
Throughout its legendary television run, Saturday Night Live has been a mainstay of weekend late-night broadcasting. But fans who tuned in on Oct. 25, 1986, didn’t get their expected “Live from New York.” Instead, they witnessed World Series baseball history. That the Mets were in the fall classic was...

