Like a Magic 8-Ball with four fluffy legs and a highly-boopable nose, Noodle the 13-year-old pug dog has stolen my heart and earned full control over my mood for the day. The viral TikTok star, aka showmenoodz on Instagram, is owned by Jonathan Graziano, who turned the pup into an internet sensation after sharing a pre-potty time game they like to call "No Bones."

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO