It’s Halloween, the season when horror movies come to life...or do they? A holiday originating from the Celts, early practices included bonfires and costumes, typically made of animal heads and skins, to ward off ghosts or spirits of the other world. Halloween, properly known as All Hollow’s Eve, came to the United States in the 1840s. Today, it is a celebration where people dress up as their favorite characters, go trick or treating, visit haunted houses, and have fun by telling (and watching) horror stories. The haunted houses they explore are not actually haunted, but what if truly haunted houses did exist…complete with real ghosts?

BERGEN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO