If you don’t come to Punk Rock Bowling looking to do damage, then you’re not doing PRB right. And by “damage,” that’s in the Keith Morris/Chuck Dukowski sense- the drive to reap the most of a situation. Thankfully, at PRB, there are many fruits to pluck. Who would be the best headliner? Who was the secret guest? How would Blag Dahlia manage to do a three hour set during brunch? Who in the right minds would actually get in the pool with hundreds of other punks (cleanliness being extremely suspect)? That’s why, to live life to the fullest, you have to accept that there is no time to rest, and only time to get down.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO