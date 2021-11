The Red Sox’ surprising season came to an end Friday when they fell to the Astros, losing the ALCS 4-2. Now, they look ahead to the 2022 offseason. Some of the Red Sox’ top players are under contract for next season, including Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers. Both players do have interesting contract situations past 2022, though. Bogaerts can opt out of his six-year, $120 million deal following next season and Rafael Devers becomes a free agent after the 2023 season, which could make him a candidate to get an extension this offseason.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO