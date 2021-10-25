CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

BforCure Raises $2.3M to Adapt Rapid PCR Platform for Cancer Detection

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

NEW-YORK ─ BforCure recently announced it has raised €2 million ($2.3 million) from ID-Solutions to adapt its fast in vitro diagnostic PCR platform Chronos Dx to detect...

www.genomeweb.com

Related
bizjournals

Seno Medical raising $40M to globalize cancer-detection technology

Seno Medical Instruments Inc. expects to have the regulatory approvals needed to commercialize its cancer diagnostic technology in the U.S. and Europe by spring. It’s now embarking on a $40 million fundraising effort to back a multi-continent launch. “A lot of things we’ve been telling investors and the board are...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Genome-Wide cfDNA Analysis May Detect CAR T-Cell Therapy Response in B-Cell Lymphoma

NEW YORK – Low-coverage, genome-wide cell-free DNA measurements commonly used in noninvasive prenatal testing also appear useful in differentiating CAR T-cell therapy responders from non-responders among B-cell lymphoma patients. Researchers with the University of California, San Diego and Laboratory Corporation of America recently showed proof of concept for the approach...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Veracyte Builds Data for Lung Cancer Swab Test, Begins Limited Launch

NEW YORK – Molecular diagnostics firm Veracyte has begun providing its nasal swab-based lung cancer test to a limited number of early adopter clinical sites as it builds utility data to support broad reimbursement. The move comes alongside new performance data for the Percepta assay, which investigators presented earlier this...
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Detect Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for OTC, At-Home Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it has granted Emergency Use Authorization for Detect's over-the-counter, at-home SARS-CoV-2 test. The Detect Covid-19 Test uses reverse transcriptase loop mediated isothermal amplification, or RT-LAMP, and lateral flow strip technologies to detect the SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab gene in self- or adult-collected anterior nasal swab samples. It comprises a collection swab, testing tube, and a reusable sample processing device.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Biotech Company#Cancers#Oncology#Id Solutions#French
MedCity News

Insiteflow raises $2.3M to solve workflow interoperability

New interoperability rules carry the promise of finally freeing up all of that data that’s been sitting in EHRs. But there are still several hurdles to making that information useful for clinicians. While leading a risk adjustment business under the Advisory Board, Anthony Gerardi encountered this problem. His company needed...
BUSINESS
GenomeWeb

Roche Avenio Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Kit

Roche has launched its Avenio Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) Kit for research use. The jointly-developed project from Roche and Foundation Medicine delivers information about complex genomic signatures, including tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability, and loss of heterozygosity, in addition to a comprehensive genomic panel. Using next-generation sequencing, it provides an end-to-end workflow including DNA extraction and library preparation, and delivers results by the FoundationOne Analysis Platform via Avenio Connect.
HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Embleema Wins $2M FDA Contract to Help Advance Microbial Genome Database

NEW YORK — Embleema said on Thursday that it has received a $2 million contract from the US Food and Drug Administration to help advance the agency's Database for Reference Grade Microbial Sequences (FDA-ARGOS) for combating infectious diseases. FDA-ARGOS is a publicly available collection of sequenced microbes, including biothreat organisms...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
GenomeWeb

Single-Cell Tumor Classifier Algorithm Unveiled at ASHG, Provides Tissue of Origin

NEW YORK – Researchers from the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research have developed an algorithm that can better classify cells from the tumor microenvironment and provide tissue of origin based on single-cell transcriptomics data. In a talk at the annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics, held virtually...
CANCER
AlleyWatch

B12 Raises $15.7M for its Online Enablement Platform for Professional Services Firms

The pandemic has changed the way that most organizations approach their businesses with a rapid acceleration in digital adoption across most industries. Professional services firms are no different. Long reliant on human relationships and expertise, these types of businesses are now adjusting to the reality of building business relationships where virtual connections are dominant and customer engagement aided by technology is absolutely necessary. B12 is an all-in-one platform for professional services firms to launch and maintain their businesses online. The platform offers a suite of services that handle common tasks such as website builds, payment processing and invoicing, SEO, CRM, email marketing, and online scheduling. B12 focuses on sub-50 employee firms across the accounting, consulting, mortgage brokerages, and law verticals. Since the company’s founding in 2015, B12 has helped more than 150,000 professional service firms. Pricing for the basic package starts at $149/mo. plus a one-time $999 setup cost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

A cancer Survivor Suffered a Yearlong Covid-19 Infection, the Longest One Detected

For most people suffering from a Covid-19 infection, the quarantine period is of 14 days, and they test negative after two weeks or less. However, an immunocompromised patient suffering from severe antiphospholipid syndrome tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than 335 days. The persistence and evolution of the virus have been documented, and the 45-years-old woman got rid of the Covid-19 infection after almost a year.
BETHESDA, MD
Essence

Black-Owned VR Company Raises $15.5M Series A Round To Advance DEI Learning Platform

The round comes less than a year after Smith made history as one of the few Black women to raise $1 million or more in venture capital funding. Praxis Labs —a Black-founded virtual reality-based diversity and inclusion learning platform designed to redefine work cultures—announced that it raised a $15.5 million Series A round today to develop and expand the way clients train employees on and measure diversity and inclusion (D&I) through research-backed VR experiences.
SOCIETY
GenomeWeb

AMP Calls for Standards for Reporting Genetic, Genomic Test Data in EHRs

CHICAGO – Current electronic health records fall short when it comes to handling genetic and genomic data, and they will continue to be inadequate until appropriate standards are in place, according to a new report from the Association for Molecular Pathology. The fundamental problem is that genomic data is far...
HEALTH
news9.com

New Mammogram Machine At Hillcrest Helping Detect Cancerous Cells Earlier

Hillcrest Medical Center said more women are now getting mammograms because they skipped their appointments last year. Hillcrest South now offers 3-D mammograms that show even greater detail. In just three weeks, the 3-D machine has already helped more than 360 women. This is the second 3-D imaging machine the...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

New Products Posted to GenomeWeb: Roche, Jumpcode Genetics, Mikrogen, More

Roche Avenio Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Kit. Roche has launched its Avenio Tumor Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) Kit for research use. The jointly developed project from Roche and Foundation Medicine delivers information about complex genomic signatures, including tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability, and loss of heterozygosity, in addition to a comprehensive genomic panel. It provides an end-to-end next-generation sequencing workflow, including DNA extraction and library preparation, and delivers results by the FoundationOne Analysis Platform via Avenio Connect.
HEALTH
AlleyWatch

Billy Raises $3.5M for its End-to-End Insurance Management Platform for the Construction Industry

A typical construction project involves a multitude of key stakeholders. Each with a vested interest not only in the success of a project but also in managing the liability. While there are countless vendors that can help commercial real estate property managers, owners, and developers handle the actual management of a project, ensuring that liability and risk are managed properly is a key pain point. Billy has developed an end-to-end insurance and risk management platform, specifically for the construction industry, that ensures all stakeholders are able to know what coverage they have, identify gaps, verify coverage, and save on insurance costs along the way. Offered as a SaaS annual subscription, Billy is able to centralize compliance requirements, streamlining the process in which parties are approved for projects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
CANCER

