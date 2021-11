There has been plenty of debate around the proposal for an elected Montclair Board of Education. Opponents of an elected BOE argue there could be potentially bad consequences of such a shift. In turn, supporters of an elected BOE have pointed out that these supposed future problems are already here (see “Elected BOE nightmare scenarios already appointed BOE reality” by Andrew Gideon, Oct. 18). Supporters of an elected BOE have also discussed the potential upsides of a switch see “Montclair’s deep bench of future elected BOE talent” by Selma Avdicevic October 25th)

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO