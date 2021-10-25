CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will it rain on Halloween?

By Fareeha Rehman
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was slammed with multiple storms a week before Halloween, even breaking some rainfall records on Sunday during an atmospheric river event.

As the Bay Area looks toward Halloween weekend, will the rain return and ruin costumes?

Light showers may come back to the East Bay later Monday afternoon, according to KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable.

Viewer photos: Bay Area residents share images, videos of storm damage

Tuesday will start out clear with some possible light rain in the early evening. By Wednesday, most of the Bay Area will be looking clear and dry – a trend that is expected to continue through the weekend.

However, Thursday and Friday are predicted to be the best days to enjoy time outdoors this week with highs in the low 70s and sunny skies.

High Surf Warning: Dangerous waves at Bay Area beaches
Temperatures drop just a few degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with some cloud cover predicted, however there won’t be any rain on your Halloween parade!

