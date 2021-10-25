CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio printed 35,000 wrong Wright Brothers license plates

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s debut of its new license plate failed to take off — because a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright Brothers’ historic first plane, the Wright Flyer.

The new license plate illustrates rays of sunlight beaming into the sky, with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation” draped across the horizon.

But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, was attached to its front.

After the unveiling, Ohio officials said in a statement that they were aware of the mishap and it would be corrected to show the banner trailing the plane before Ohioans upgrade their plates.

The state printed out 35,000 of the new license plates before realizing the mistake. The corrected plates are scheduled to be released Dec. 29.

Community Policy