Photo Gallery: Minnesota United vs Los Angeles Football Club

After a gritty and hard-fought comeback win mid-week, Minnesota United go again tonight against LAFC in what feels like another must-win game. As most of the league is playing twice-a-week, the standings are getting even tighter and the West is returning to a top-three and a middling-rest who are fighting, on any given night, to stay in the playoffs or jump up to fourth and a home playoff game. After a blistering late season run the Portland Timbers have stumbled and are catchable in fourth with 46 points, followed by the LA Galaxy (45), Minnesota (44), the Vancouver Whitecaps (43), on their own awe-inspiring run and hosting the Loons next week, Real Salt Lake (42), and LAFC, who, with 40 points, are barely holding on to their playoff hopes.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO