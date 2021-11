Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed last Sunday the real reason he started supporting dogecoin. According to what Musk himself explained, he would have noticed that many people he talks to in both of his companies own the meme cryptocurrency. Responding to a tweet from dogecoin owner Glauber Contessoto, who said the appeal for doge is real, referring to a survey that found that about a third of US cryptocurrency holders own the meme cryptocurrency, Musk wrote: ” Many people I’ve talked to on Tesla’s production lines or rocket building at SpaceX own doge. They are not Silicon Valley financial experts or technologists. That’s why I decided to support doge: it looked like the cryptocurrency of the people ”.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO