Greenville County, SC

Man charged after teenager dies in Greenville Co. shooting

By Alessandra Young, Bethany Fowler
 6 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged after a teenager died early Monday morning following a shooting in Greenville County.

On Monday morning, the Simpsonville Police Department charged Sagin Riley Willasch, 19, with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Elijah Michael Smith, 17, of Simpsonville.

We previously reported that Simpsonville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 10:15 p.m in the parking lot of Tipsy Taco.

According to the coroner’s office, Smith was reportedly involved in an altercation with another individual in the parking lot.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found Smith in side a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to the hospital where he died early Monday morning.

Greenville County Schools District spokesperson said Smith was a senior at Hillcrest High School.

Citlali Juarez is a freshman at the high school. She says she didn’t know Smith well, but her heart hurts for his family.

“It’s sad because he got killed, and a death in general is sad. When somebody passes away, it’s a really sad tragedy, and it’s really sad thing that one of our Rams has passed away,” Juarez said.

Juarez says the entire school is feeling the loss.

Tipsy Taco told 7NEWS they do not wish to comment at this time, but, their thoughts and prayers go to everyone affected by the tragedy.

Willasch is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.

