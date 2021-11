A common scenario in my practice is the leader who’s unhappy with an employee’s performance or a team’s results and is struggling to find the right way to express their discontent. This generally isn’t the leader’s immediate response to a lack of progress or outright failure. My clients are aware that starting with curiosity and empathy helps employees overcome obstacles and deal with setbacks most effectively. But even the most patient leader eventually gets upset or angry—and yet merely venting these emotions will be cathartic in the moment and counterproductive in the long run. So what can be done?

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO