Western Illinois University School of Agriculture Alumnus Riley Hintzsche has been named a National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE) Teach Ag Champion. Hintzsche, a Streator Township High School agriculture teacher, and FFA chapter advisor, graduated from WIU in 2014, with a degree in agriculture education. He is one of three agriculture teachers nationwide to win the honor this year. Teachers were selected based on their passion and dedication to transforming agricultural education into a more inclusive and diverse profession, while cultivating the next generation of leaders, problem solvers, entrepreneurs and agriculturalists.

STREATOR, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO