The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars in convincing fashion that proved that Jacksonville is terrible (r proved again this is the case) but that Seattle might just wind up being OK. If – and that is a big if – Russell Wilson can return in week 10, then Seattle would have gone 1-2 in his absence. Based on what the Saints did in beating the Buccaneers and what the Steelers defense did in a victory over the Browns, going 1-2 might not be all that bad.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO