'Ozark' star Julia Garner transforms into 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin in the first look at Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix series

By Debanjali Bose
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbRYn_0cc9qCAh00
Julia Garner and Anna Sorokin, who Garner is playing in "Inventing Anna."

Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP/Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

  • On Monday, Netflix released the first images from Shonda Rhimes' upcoming show, "Inventing Anna."
  • Julia Garner plays Anna Sorokin who pretended to be an heiress to scam banks into giving her loans.
  • Sorokin was released from prison in February and remains in ICE custody.
On Monday, Netflix released first look photos for its upcoming series "Inventing Anna," produced by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OkQ5_0cc9qCAh00
Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin.

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Source: Netflix

Sorokin first gained notoriety after a 2018 Cut profile revealed that she had posed as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to try and scam banks and other socialites into lending her money.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v343i_0cc9qCAh00
Garner as Sorokin.

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Source: The Cut

She was released from a New York state prison in February after serving two years on charges of theft and larceny. Sorokin is currently in ICE custody as her future in the US remains unclear.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDfLc_0cc9qCAh00
Garner as Sorokin.

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Source: Insider , Insider

Insider reporter Jacob Shamsian previously reported that Netflix paid Sorokin $320,000 for the rights to her story. Sorokin's attorney told Shamsian that Sorokin has since used the money to repay her victims.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnEnx_0cc9qCAh00
Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky.

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

170K+
Followers
16K+
Post
64M+
Views
