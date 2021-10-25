'Ozark' star Julia Garner transforms into 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin in the first look at Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix series
- On Monday, Netflix released the first images from Shonda Rhimes' upcoming show, "Inventing Anna."
- Julia Garner plays Anna Sorokin who pretended to be an heiress to scam banks into giving her loans.
- Sorokin was released from prison in February and remains in ICE custody.
Source: NetflixSorokin first gained notoriety after a 2018 Cut profile revealed that she had posed as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to try and scam banks and other socialites into lending her money.
Source: The CutShe was released from a New York state prison in February after serving two years on charges of theft and larceny. Sorokin is currently in ICE custody as her future in the US remains unclear.
