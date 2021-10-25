'Ozark' star Julia Garner transforms into 'fake heiress' Anna Sorokin in the first look at Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix series

Julia Garner and Anna Sorokin, who Garner is playing in "Inventing Anna." Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP/Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

On Monday, Netflix released the first images from Shonda Rhimes' upcoming show, "Inventing Anna."

Julia Garner plays Anna Sorokin who pretended to be an heiress to scam banks into giving her loans.

Sorokin was released from prison in February and remains in ICE custody.

On Monday, Netflix released first look photos for its upcoming series "Inventing Anna," produced by Shonda Rhimes and starring Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin.

Sorokin first gained notoriety after a 2018 Cut profile revealed that she had posed as a German heiress named Anna Delvey to try and scam banks and other socialites into lending her money.

She was released from a New York state prison in February after serving two years on charges of theft and larceny. Sorokin is currently in ICE custody as her future in the US remains unclear.

Insider reporter Jacob Shamsian previously reported that Netflix paid Sorokin $320,000 for the rights to her story. Sorokin's attorney told Shamsian that Sorokin has since used the money to repay her victims.

