Stamford Mayor David Martin has lifted the city’s indoor mask mandate that was enacted on Aug. 12 to stop the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. “As evident by the city’s diminishing number of Covid cases, the use of masks over the past few months has served to significantly decrease the spread of this virus in Stamford,” said Martin in a statement. “In lieu of mandatory masks, residents should practice reasonable safety precautions and social distance when possible.”

STAMFORD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO