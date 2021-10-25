CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Beyond Meat (BYND) Declines 12% on Slashed Q3 Revenue Outlook

Zacks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYND - Free Report) have declined 11.8% on Oct 22 as the company trimmed revenue outlook for third-quarter 2021. Management believes that demand in the said quarter was hurt by the broader macro and micro-economic factors, also including the COVID-19 Delta-variant impacts. The company witnessed lower retail orders for a longer...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Apple (AAPL) Q4 Earnings In Line, Chip Shortage Hurts Top-Line

AAPL - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.24 per share that was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and jumped 70% year over year. Net sales increased 28.8% year over year to $83.36 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Supply chain constraints hurt revenues roughly by $6 billion due to industry-wide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Big Upside in November

The Nasdaq broke records Thursday amid strong quarterly showings from technology companies with outsized sway over the market. Wall Street looked beyond slower third quarter GDP growth to focus on positive signs as the economy heads into the heart of the holiday spending season. U.S. GDP grew by 2% last...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Zacks.com

Chevron (CVX) Q3 Earnings Top, Sets Free Cash Flow Record

CVX - Free Report) reported adjusted third-quarter earnings per share of $2.96, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. Meanwhile, the company reported a profit of just 18 cents per share in the year-ago period. Chevron follows peers ExxonMobil (. XOM - Free Report) and Royal Dutch Shell (. RDS.A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Hits a 52-Week High

VUG - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 43.1% from its 52-week low price of $218.28/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. VUG in...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Big Drug, Biotech Stocks Set to Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates

Several big pharma companies have reported their third-quarter results so far. The results demonstrated that sales of key drugs continued to witness strong recovery during the quarter from the adverse impacts of COVID-related disruptions. Companies marketing COVID-19 therapies benefited the most during the third quarter due to continued demand amid the rise in infections since June-end in several countries, especially the United States. The non-COVID vaccine portfolio of large pharma companies also demonstrated a strong recovery in demand due to the return to a more normal level of wellness visits.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bynd#Restaurants#United Natural Foods#Stocks#Beyond Meat#Bynd Free Report#Canadian
Zacks.com

Stanley Black (SWK) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates, Cuts '21 View

SWK - Free Report) has reported impressive results for third-quarter 2021. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 12.15% and sales beat the same by 0.08%. The quarter’s earnings beat was the company’s eleventh consecutive quarter of impressive results. Earnings, excluding acquisition-related charges and other one-time impacts, were $2.77 per share in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

ETFs in Focus Post Dismal Amazon Q3 Results

AMZN - Free Report) posted dismal results for Q3. The e-commerce giant missed revenue and earnings estimates, and offered weak fourth-quarter guidance. This reflects a deceleration in growth after the pandemic stoked a surge in online shopping last year and earlier in 2021. Earnings per share came in at $6.12,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Phillips 66 (PSX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Demand Recovery

PSX - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $3.18, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95. The bottom line also turned around from a loss of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly revenues totaled $31,472 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s $16,299 million....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Gilead (GILD) Q3 Earnings Beat on Increased Veklury Sales

GILD - Free Report) beat sales and earnings estimates in the third quarter of 2021 driven by increased contribution from COVID-19 treatment, Veklury (remdesivir). However, sales of other drugs were disappointing as the base business continues to be affected by the pandemic. Hence, shares were down in after-hours trading. Gilead’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Merit Medical's (MMSI) Q3 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates

MMSI - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 52 cents in the third quarter of 2021, up 23.8% year over year. Moreover, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 18.2%. The adjustments include expenses related to amortization of intangibles, and corporate transformation and restructuring, among others.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down

SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Following the results, the company’s shares declined 4.7% in after-hour trading session on Oct 28. Investor sentiments were hurt as the company reported below-than-expected global comps for the fiscal fourth quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Shopify (SHOP) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Q4 View Tepid

SHOP - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.7% and declined 28.3% year over year. Total revenues surged 46% year over year to $1.12 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The top line benefited from strong growth witnessed in Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions revenues.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

MDC Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Rise Y/Y, Gross Margin Up

MDC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines missed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of this homebuilder dropped 1.8% during the trading session on Oct 28, 2021. Nonetheless, the company’s earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis buoyed by a double-digit percentage...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy