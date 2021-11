Commerce Bank of Wyoming is once again thrilled to be a part of Whisler’s Community Trunk or Treat this Halloween. Every year local business and community members join together to make a safe and memorable event for kids of all ages. “This event gives the public a chance to interact with businesses they don’t normally see and it shows people that we love our community,” said Lisa Moody Receptionist at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. In addition to gathering, businesses put their best foot forward to decorate their trunks.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 13 DAYS AGO