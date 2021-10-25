CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams trading Kenny Young to Broncos

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith several injuries at linebacker, the Broncos are making a move to bring in more help at the position. According to multiple reports, Denver is acquiring Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Rams in...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Gazette

Broncos trade for Rams linebacker, add depth on defense

The Broncos have made two trades in three days, adding depth at linebacker. The most recent acquisition is Rams inside linebacker Kenny Young, who has started all seven games for the Rams this season totaling 46 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. The Broncos gave up a 2024 sixth-round pick for Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick. This come two days after Denver traded for Minnesota outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Weatherly has played in six games for the Vikings making six total tackles.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos somehow steal a starting LB from the Rams in trade

The Denver Broncos, ailing at the linebacker position, somehow found a way to steal Kenny Young away from the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos made a trade for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young on Monday acquiring some much-needed help at the position with Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell both out for the season.
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Broncos Updated Outlook: Backup LB Kenny Young Acquired for Picks Swap

The Denver Broncos updated Team Outlook after acquiring LB Kenny Young in exchange for a late round draft swap in 2024. The Broncos are missing LB’s A.J. Johnson, Josey Jewell and Baron Browning due to injuries. https://prosportsoutlook.com/outlooks/?league=nfl&team=2433.
NFL
NBC Sports

Stock Report: Washington kicks the can in disastrous Denver loss

DENVER -- For the second straight week, Washington lost a game that it could have won largely due to ineptitude in the red zone. The Washington offense can move the ball well until it gets to about the opposing team's 25-yard line, and then things blow up. In this case,...
NFL
theScore

Broncos acquire Young from Rams for swap of 2024 late-round picks

The Los Angeles Rams are trading linebacker Kenny Young and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos for a 2024 sixth-round pick, the teams announced. With four inside linebackers on injured reserve, Denver needed to bolster the defensive unit as it attempts to end a four-game losing skid. Young...
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos hold off Washington for 17-10 win

The Broncos have their first win since Week Three, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Running back Melvin Gordon scored a touchdown with just under five minutes to play against Washington on Sunday to give his team a 17-10 lead and force Taylor Heinicke to lead a touchdown drive if the Football Team was going to leave Denver with a football win.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams move to 7-1 with blowout victory over Texans

As the cliché goes, it’s hard to win a game in the NFL. But it sure didn’t look difficult for the Rams on Sunday in their 38-22 victory over the Texans. Los Angeles blew the doors off Houston, going up 38-0 before head coach Sean McVay elected to take out Matthew Stafford at the beginning of the fourth quarter. That’s when the Texans finally got something going, as they didn’t even have 100 total yards before the final period. But the team was able to score a pair of touchdowns and got an onside kick that led to another touchdown in the fourth quarter.
NFL
NBC Sports

Peyton Manning hasn’t had “any serious conversations” about Broncos ownership

Peyton Manning joined the Broncos’ Ring of Honor on Sunday. Will he eventually join the team’s ownership?. Manning downplayed that possibility in comments made Sunday. “I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. (This implies that he has had one or more non-serious conversations.) “Certainly, there’s some people who have called me and said ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team? I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket, I can’t find it, I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere. That’s not really on my radar.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Chase Roullier carted off with ankle injury vs. Broncos

The Washington Football Team's offensive line suffered a crucial blow in the second quarter of Sunday's game in Denver, as starting center Chase Roullier suffered an ankle injury that prematurely ended his afternoon. Washington's medical staff placed an air cast on Roullier's leg before the center was carted off the...
NFL
CBS Denver

Peyton Manning Deflects Speculation He’s In Talks With Any Potential New Owners Of The Denver Broncos

DENVER (CBS4) – Hall of Fame quarterback and Denver resident Peyton Manning says the potential sale of the Broncos “isn’t on his radar.” Last month CBS Sports reported that league sources indicated the new Broncos Ring of Famer was among those following the developments with the team, and that he has spoken to at least two potential suitors about a possible leadership role with new owners if the team is in fact sold. Manning addressing recent speculation that he might be interested in buying the Broncos … pic.twitter.com/WUVRUxP6Ip — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 31, 2021 “I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning...
NFL
