Rams trading Kenny Young to Broncos

Peyton Manning joined the Broncos’ Ring of Honor on Sunday. Will he eventually join the team’s ownership?. Manning downplayed that possibility in comments made Sunday. “I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. (This implies that he has had one or more non-serious conversations.) “Certainly, there’s some people who have called me and said ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team? I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket, I can’t find it, I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere. That’s not really on my radar.”

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO