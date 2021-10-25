CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC director urges Americans to go outside, 'enjoy your trick-or-treating'

By Olafimihan Oshin
 6 days ago
© Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky is urging Americans to go outside and enjoy their Halloween festivities.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Walensky told host Chris Wallace she wants children across the nation to enjoy their Halloween when asked about the upcoming holiday.

Last year, public health officials discouraged citizens from participating in full Halloween activities, citing concerns of social distancing and outdoor spread of the virus, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

“I would say put on those costumes, stay outside and enjoy your trick-or-treating,” Walensky told Wallace.

“Whether people are vaccinated or not, as long as you’re outside you’re safe?” Wallace asked Walensky.

“Yes. I wouldn’t gather in large settings outside ... like you’re seeing in those football games, if you’re unvaccinated, those kids that are unvaccinated,” Walensky told Wallace. “But if you’re spread out doing your trick-or-treating, that should be very safe for your children.”

When asked about Thanksgiving and Christmas, Walensky encouraged citizens to get vaccinated before gathering with loved ones.

“So what I would say is get yourself vaccinated before you gather, it’ll absolutely be safer if you’re vaccinated. Any activity that is outdoors is safer than it is if it’s indoors. And if you’re gathering multiple households, make sure as many people are vaccinated as possible so you can protect the people who are vulnerable who might not yet be vaccinated, our young children, our elderly,” Walensky told Wallace.

“And then do all those prevention strategies that we know work before you arrive and as you arrive to make sure that everybody can be safe for the holidays and make sure that you’re well as you gather.”

Walensky's comments come as the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that COVID-19 vaccines could be available for children by early November.

Phyllis Spalding
6d ago

So who really cares anymore???? Let's live our lives everyday like it is our last because we never know it could be. I do not need anyone telling me what I can do and when I can do it, Thank you.

Pelosis lover
6d ago

Joe Biden and his cronies are the ones pushing the fear. How many times have we seen the cdc contradict what the white house says? This administration is trash and inconsistent

Bryan McCarty
5d ago

Haven't changed anything in the way I live this whole time and not gonna start now dont need anyone's permission for anything so SHOVE it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

