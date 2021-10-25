CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TulsaLabs To Launch Bitcoin Mining Operations, Expand Blockchain Nodes

 6 days ago

Tulsa, OK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces plans to launch cryptocurrency mining operations through TulsaLabs.

AppSwarm, through its blockchain advisor Data Syndicate, will work on developing out an initial cryptocurrency mining operation for Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Phase One: Rig Miners

The Company will look to immediately purchase and deploy ASIC miner rigs that are made for the purpose of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Dogecoin and Litecoin use a hashing algorithm called Scrypt, which is less complex than SHA-256. This makes mining Litecoin and Dogecoin much faster and less energy-intensive than Bitcoin.

Phase Two: Co-Location Mining Pools

The Company will then look to expand its mining operations by purchasing and hosting additional rigs at co-location facilities within the region and participate in mining pool operations.

DogeLabs will explore launching its own Dogecoin mining pool, which would be a network of individual miners who mine the cryptocurrency as a single entity, or node, by merging their computing power.

The rewards would then be distributed among pool participants proportionally by the amount of computer power committed by each miner.

Phase Three: Mining Facilities

The Company will also explore developing its own co-location mining facility that utilizes renewable energy sources, with power back-up, and AC cooling in the Tulsa, Oklahoma region.

In its final stage, the Company will explore partnerships with natural gas and solar operators in the Oklahoma region interested in collaborating on providing energy to power a larger scale mining facility in the region.

ESG Review

The Company will establish an Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) review of mining operations to adhere to its commitment to technology for the betterment of mankind, and the environment.

We will explore mining options such as projects that require lower kilowatt-hour demand and the use of renewable energy to offset the carbon footprint of operations.

Blockchain Nodes

The Company is pleased to announce it has deployed its Dogecoin Full Node, which helps the network by accepting transactions and blocks from other full nodes, validating those transactions and blocks, and then relaying them to further full nodes.

Along with the Dogecoin node, we are also exploring launching nodes for other main networks such as Polygon, IOTA, and Fantom.

A more detailed roadmap and timeline of our crypto mining operations will be released shortly.

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

"LEGAL DISCLAIMER"

AppSwarm and its affiliate labs are strictly research firms focused on the development of blockchain applications, and in no way is involved with the buying, selling, or issuance of any cryptocurrencies, or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts:

AppSwarm, Corp.888-886-8583info@app-swarm.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

NYDIG Announces Acquisition Of Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

NEW YORK and NEWCASTLE, England, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYDIG, a leading bitcoin company, announced today that it has acquired Bottlepay, the maker of a global, real-time bitcoin payments application. Financial terms were not disclosed. NYDIG previously invested in Bottlepay during the company's seed funding round. Established in 2019,...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

7 lessons learned from building and scaling Bitcoin mining operations

It all started with mining Bitcoin (BTC) in a dorm room. What started as a hobby with a few mining rigs scaled into twenty industry-scale mining farms across the globe. Because we scaled our operations in a new industry, we had to discover what worked and what didn’t through trial and error — because there’s no handbook for this.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

TulsaLabs Announces Initial Purchase Of ASIC Crypto Mining Rigs

Tulsa, OK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM ), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces initial purchase of ASIC mining rigs for its crypto mining operations. The Company announces the initial purchase of Scrypt ASIC miner rigs that are...
TECHNOLOGY
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia ranks among popular spots for bitcoin mining

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): Malaysia ranks among popular spots for bitcoin mining alongside Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia, behind the US and China. In a report on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said the US is fast becoming the new global hub for bitcoin mining. It said that after a...
WORLD
Tom's Hardware

50 Miners Control 50% of Bitcoin Mining Worldwide

Part of Bitcoin's appeal is the idea that nobody controls it, but a recent study found that 0.1 percent of the network's top contributors—just 50 miners—controls 50 percent of Bitcoin's mining capacity. Zooming out to the top 10% of miners finds that they control 90% of mining capacity. Traditional currencies are managed by central banking systems, international organizations, and well-established financial service providers; cryptocurrencies are managed by their networks. But a recent study from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) found that a few entities account for a significant portion of the Bitcoin ecosystem.
MARKETS
cryptocoin.news

Missouri Coal Plant Reveals Controversial Bitcoin Mining Operation

The Missouri-based energy provider Ameren is using coal energy to mine Bitcoin. The operation’s environmental impact is a debatable matter. Ameren Corp. operates the Sioux Energy Center, which is located near the banks of the Mississippi River. This year, Ameren quietly connected a data center to the power plant which, among other tasks, can be used for Bitcoin mining.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cryptonews.com

No, ‘Un-banning’ Bitcoin Mining Is Not on Beijing’s Agenda

Bitcoin (BTC) mining-related developments in China have caused confusion among international observers, but it appears Beijing will not be deterred from its crackdown on tokens and mining. The Three Arrows Capital Co-founder Zhu Su expressed surprise at the fact that the National Development and Reform Commission (formerly the State Planning...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

How to Expand Blockchain Beyond Fintech and Into Factories

Blockchain has already improved companies’ ability to track the movement of goods. But what if we use it to track how people experience work? That could unlock an entirely different perspective on global supply chain dynamics. It’s now easy to envision a more efficient future in logistics through emerging decentralized technologies that help improve procurement practices and enable businesses to increase transparency about where products were manufactured, how they were delivered and under what conditions.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Cosmos Now Supported By BTCS Blockchain Infrastructure Operations

BTCS Inc. a blockchain technology focused company, announced the ongoing expansion its blockchain infrastructure segment with the addition of Cosmos, a $7 billion interoperable blockchain platform that connects large numbers of independent blockchains within the Cosmos network. BTCS has deployed its own node which is generating revenue by validating transactions on the Cosmos blockchain.
SOFTWARE
investing.com

Bitcoin Mining Firm Stronghold Digital Mining's Shares Rally on Debut

Investing.com — Bitcoin Mining firm Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) has seen its shares rally on their trading debut, climbing to a high of $31.88. The company, which describes itself as an "environmentally beneficial and vertically integrated Bitcoin miner," priced its Initial public offering at $19 per share. Stronghold's power...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Mining Stock Cipher Mining Is Surging Today

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is trading significantly higher Wednesday amid a sharp increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Bitcoin climbed above $65,000 to new all-time highs amid the debut of the first ever Bitcoin futures ETF. Last week, Cipher Mining announced plans to make monthly purchases through December...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Russian Government Considers Bitcoin Mining

Russian authorities are weighing starting to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) after recently suggesting they may use cryptocurrencies in an effort to diminish the country's reliance on the United States dollar. What Happened: Deputy minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Vasiliy Shpak filed a proposal with the Russian central bank...
MARKETS
