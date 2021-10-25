CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ganjier -- The Cannabis Sommelier Certification -- Officially Launches 2022 Class To Train New Class Of Cannabis Professional That Is The Voice Of Quality & Service

By PR Newswire
 Oct. 25, 2021

HUMBOLDT, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganjier, a rigorous, multi-faceted, expert-led cannabis training akin to the wine sommelier, has officially opened up registration for the 2022 class in order to train a new class of cannabis professional -- the "Master of Cannabis Service™."

As cannabis emerges rapidly into the mainstream, a diverse new array of products and applications are entering the marketplace - some are high-quality, and a great many are not. At the same time, there is a void of knowledge and a lack of sophistication - even among cannabis veterans - when it comes to quality, flavor, understanding effect profiles, and specifically how that knowledge translates to consumers.

"By certifying Ganjiers, we are creating an army of voices that deeply understand every aspect of cannabis quality and can use that expert-experience to provide the highest level of service to consumers," said Max Simon, CEO and Co-Founder of Green Flower. "This is why there is so much excitement and demand around the Ganjier program, why we have seen such a deepening level of support from the Ganjier Council , and why we have had to double capacity for this incoming class."

A Ganjier is trained and certified to assess the true quality of cannabis products, and to provide accurate, trustworthy, and valuable service to all levels of consumers to help them better navigate the myriad choices, products, and consumption methods.

The process to become a Certified Ganjier consists of rigorous online training, comprehensive skill assessment and live, hands-on instruction in the heart of the Emerald Triangle, all conducted by 18 of the preeminent experts and artisans in the field encompassing: history, genetics, cultivation, processing, consumption, service, and more.

"The legal cannabis industry is flooded with mid-grade product parading as top shelf, and true connoisseur cannabis is being drowned out," said Green Flower's Derek Gilman, the Managing Director of Ganjier. "Every other epicurean industry, such as coffee, wine, beer, or chocolate has trained professionals that assess the quality and guide consumers in their experience and their product choices. That hasn't existed in cannabis before Ganjier."

The 2021 Ganjier class sold out in just two weeks, with students spending the balance of the year going through the certification process and graduating in September 2021. By the end of the year, over 100 people will be Certified Ganjiers, and the 2022 class will create the next generation of leaders and true connoisseurs for the industry.

"I just completed my live training and it was one of the most rewarding experiences ever," said Elizabeth Rice, Sales Director at Curaleaf, Executive MBA, and Ganjier-in-Training. "The trip we made to Sunnabis farms was a huge highlight, especially as a crop is almost ready to harvest! I am forever grateful for my experience in the Ganjier program."

Led by the cannabis industry's most respected and brilliant minds, spanning over six decades of experience and disciplines ranging from cultivation to chemistry to commerce, the Ganjier Council was established to guide, validate, and endorse the accuracy, validity, and rigor of the Ganjier Certification Program. This gives students the opportunity to:

  • Understand how to properly and objectively assess cannabis flower and concentrates
  • Become a master of cannabis service, which enhances their value to their employer, their business, and the industry as a whole
  • Join a community that is dedicated to the craft, culture and passion of cannabis

"A Ganjier is a cannabis culturalist…someone skilled and versed in all things involving cannabis," said Kevin Jodrey, renowned cultivator, breeder, and Founding Member of The Ganjier Council. "Not just the consumption of cannabis, but also the ability to take this information and transfer it to other people in order to develop an appreciation of the craft and the product to help further and develop the industry as we move forward."

To learn more about Ganjier, the Ganjier Council, curriculum, and live training/certification, visit Ganjier's website today .

About Ganjier

In the tradition of the wine sommelier, cigar aficionado, or master chocolatier, Ganjier is a first-of-its-kind, rigorous, multi-tiered cannabis sommelier certification created and taught by the most respected names in the field with the intent of producing an entirely new class of cannabis professional—the Ganjier.

About Green Flower

Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today.

Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.

Contact: Adam Summers l 708.223.2336

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ganjier----the-cannabis-sommelier-certification----officially-launches-2022-class-to-train-new-class-of-cannabis-professional-that-is-the-voice-of-quality--service-301407805.html

SOURCE Green Flower; Ganjier

