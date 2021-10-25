CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US envoy: Patience with Iran 'wearing thin' on nuclear talks

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that diplomatic efforts to get Iran back to...

Reuters

Iran says Israel, U.S. likely behind cyberattack on gas stations

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Iran's civil defence chief on Saturday accused Israel and the United States of being the likely culprits behind a cyberattack which disrupted gasoline sales across the Islamic Republic, but said a technical investigation was yet to be completed. "We are still unable to say forensically,...
New York Post

Blinken won’t rule out military force against Iran over nuclear deal

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US believes diplomacy is the best way to get Iran to return to the negotiating table over the scrapped nuclear deal but wouldn’t rule out a military response if Tehran fails to “engage quickly in good faith.”. Blinken said Iran has said that...
News 8 WROC

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

ROME, ITALY (AP) — As Iran’s nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table. The meeting with the leaders of Germany, […]
WSJM

Iran will resume indirect talks with US to revive nuclear deal, top negotiator says

(TEHRAN, Iran) — Iran has agreed to restart negotiations over its nuclear program next month, its chief negotiator said Wednesday. Those talks, in which Iran and the U.S. have engaged through intermediaries, come as the Obama-era nuclear deal hangs by a thread and amid warnings about Iran’s nuclear advances since Iran halted talks in June.
AFP

Iran agrees to restart nuclear talks as pressure grows

Iran said Wednesday it will resume talks with world powers in November on reviving a nuclear deal after a five-month gap in the face of mounting warnings that international patience was wearing thin. Iran held six rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna with President Joe Biden's administration on returning to the 2015 deal, but talks went on hiatus in June as a new hardline government took office in Tehran. On a visit to Brussels, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said he saw progress in talks with European Union mediator Enrique Mora, who also went to Tehran earlier this month. "We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Bagheri, who serves as Tehran's chief negotiator, wrote on Twitter.
Axios

Iran agrees to resume Vienna nuclear talks in November

Iran's new chief nuclear negotiator said following a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday that Iran would resume negotiations in Vienna before the end of November, with the exact date to be set next week. Why it matters: The Vienna talks have been frozen since Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi,...
Washington Post

Iran’s role in attack on U.S. troops in Syria signals new escalation

Iran appears to have been responsible for a drone attack last week on a U.S. outpost in Syria, suggesting that a new front could be opening in the low-level conflict that has simmered since the United States pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord in 2018. No U.S. casualties were...
Birmingham Star

US Envoy Says Iran Nuclear Deal Effort Is at 'Critical Phase'

WASHINGTON - Efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are at a 'critical phase' and Tehran's reasons for avoiding talks are wearing thin, a U.S. official said Monday while raising the possibility of further diplomacy even if the deal cannot be resuscitated. U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Russian envoy backs Iran demand for US nuclear deal guarantee

Russia’s lead negotiator at stalled multi-power talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal said Iran’s demand for a guarantee from the U.S. government that it won’t quit the landmark accord again is “logical and justifiable.”. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador at the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, was...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
kfgo.com

Saudi foreign minister, U.S. Special envoy to Iran discuss nuclear talks – SPA

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley discussed on Wednesday the Iranian nuclear talks, state news agency SPA reported. SPA said Farhan and Malley, who is in an official visit to Riyadh, also discussed “the importance of strengthening joint...
The Independent

American B-1B bomber flies over Mideast amid Iran tensions

The U.S. Air Force said Sunday it flew a B-1B strategic bomber over key maritime chokepoints in the Mideast with allies including Israel amid ongoing tensions with Iran as its nuclear deal with world powers remains in tatters. The B-1B Lancer bomber flew Saturday over the Strait of Hormuz the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil traded passes. It also flew over the Red Sea its narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Egypt's Suez Canal. The Strait of Hormuz has been the scene of attacks on shipping blamed on Iran in recent...
