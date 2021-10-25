CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday: Pinterest, Carnival, Kimberly-Clark

By Vidhi Choudhary
 6 days ago
U.S. stocks made gains Monday ahead of a packed earnings week. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares shot up on news of a Hertz order and were on pace for an all-time high.

Here are some of the laggards in the stock market on Monday.

1. Pinterest PINS | Down 13%

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report tumbled after Bloomberg reported that the payments giant PayPal (PYPL) - Get PayPal Holdings Inc Report was not pursuing a deal with the social media firm right now. The deal reportedly pegged Pinterest at $70 a share, or $45 billion.

2. Carnival CCL | Down 1.8%

Shares of Carnival (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report slipped Monday after a Citi analyst downgraded the cruise ship operator to neutral from buy and slashed his price target to $24.50 from $34.

Carnival has delivered slower revenue and earnings growth over the past 10 years and its decision to exit older, less efficient vessels and smaller pipeline will limit its revenue recovery compared with Norwegian (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report, the analyst James Ainley said in a note to investors.

3. Kimberly-Clark KMB | Down 2.7%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark (KMB) - Get Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Report slipped Monday after the consumer products company reported lower-than-expected earnings as inflation and supply-chain issues hurt results.

4. Restaurant Brands QSR | Down 5.1%

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report stock traded lower Monday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings but missed the revenue target. The parent of Burger King and other chains topped earnings expectations by 2 cents a share while revenue came in below expectations. The company said labor challenges hurt operations.

5. Dorman Products DORM | Down 3.6%

Shares of Dorman Products (DORM) - Get Dorman Products, Inc. Report fell Monday after the Colmar, Pa., provider of automotive replacement parts reported lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

