Sundance Now November 2021 Schedule Revealed

Before he was the comic genius who came up with Ghostbusters, the Coneheads and so much more, Dan Aykroyd was just a kid in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, born to a political policy adviser and a secretary. He was lucky to be a Canadian, he says, because he had access to everything from the BBC radio to American TV. “I had a great understanding of all kinds of comedy and verve,” he says, rattling off influences such as the British Monty Python troupe as well as Phil Silvers, Jerry Lewis, Danny Thomas and Lucille Ball. He also became enamored with the rat-a-tat patter of the Yiddish-speaking Lower East Side comedians. His dad, Samuel, noticed his love of imitating announcers and made him a microphone by cutting off the top of a hockey stick and attaching black tape as a knob and fastening a port at the bottom.

