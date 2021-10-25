CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Access To Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Information

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) is scheduled to release its second quarter results and supplementary financial information on Monday, November 8, 2021 after TSX market close. Interested investors, the media and other stakeholders may review the earnings release and supplementary financial information at www.cgf.com/investor-relations/investor-resources/financial-reports/

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:Interested parties are invited to listen to Canaccord Genuity's second quarter results conference call via live webcast or a toll-free number. The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, 5:00 a.m. Pacific time, 1:00 p.m. UK time, 9:00 p.m. China Standard Time, and midnight Australia EST. During the call, senior executives will comment on the results and respond to questions from analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call may be accessed live and will also be archived on a listen-only basis at: www.cgf.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/conference-calls-and-webcasts/

Analysts and institutional investors can call in via telephone at:

  • 416-764-8609 (within Toronto)
  • 888-390-0605 (toll free in North America outside Toronto)
  • 0-800-652-2435 (toll free from the United Kingdom)
  • 0-800-916-834 (toll free from France)
  • 10-800-714-1938 (toll free from Northern China)
  • 10-800-140-1973 (toll free from Southern China)
  • 1-800-076-068 (toll free from Australia)
  • 80-003-570-3632 (toll free from United Arab Emirates)

Please ask to participate in the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Q2/22 results call. If a passcode is requested, please use 48332799.

A replay of the conference call will be made available from approximately two hours after the live call on November 9, 2021 until January 9, 2022 at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 by entering passcode 332799 followed by the (#) key.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has Wealth Management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canaccord-genuity-group-inc-access-to-second-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-information-301407786.html

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November

Are you looking for great stocks to buy? Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), and MTY Food Group (TSX:MTY) are three top Canadian stocks to buy in November. Aritzia This Vancouver-based company designs and sells women’s clothing and accessories in Canada and the United States. Aritzia reported strong third-quarter results. It...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Everest Medicines Announces Share Repurchase Transaction Details

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, "Everest" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asia, today announced that it has repurchased 1,095,000 ordinary shares equivalent to approximately HK$50 million in the open market in the period from October 4, 2021 to October 29, 2021, at an average price of HK$45.63 per share. Individual transaction details are available in the investor section of the Company's website.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

LianBio Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio, a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,312,500 American depositary shares ("ADSs") at a public offering price of $16.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $325.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. Each ADS represents one ordinary share of LianBio, and all of the ADSs are being offered by LianBio. In addition, LianBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 3,046,875 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

XPENG P7 (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for October 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211031005037/en/. XPeng maintained strong momentum in October with a total 10,138 Smart...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheStreet

Valour Inc., A Subsidiary Of DeFi Technologies, Valour Announces New Incoming CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the " Company" or " DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that its subsidiary Valour Inc. (" Valour"), an issuer of digital asset exchange traded products (" ETPs"), has appointed Tommy Fransson to the role of Chief Executive Officer starting January 1, 2022. Mr. Fransson was previously at the Nordic Growth Market (" NGM") where he was Deputy CEO for ten years and Head of the Nordic Derivatives Exchange. Mr. Fransson will replace Diana Biggs, who will move to DeFi Technologies, Valour's parent company, in the role of Chief Strategy Officer.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Emerald Technology Ventures Adopts Private Equity Servicing With Broadridge Blockchain Solution

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) - Get Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Report, a global Fintech leader, and Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), a global leader in asset servicing, today announced that Emerald Technology Ventures will utilize the Broadridge Private Market Hub ecosystem to gain visibility and reduce transaction friction to interact in real-time on all Guernsey domiciled funds.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) will release earnings for the second quarter ended October 2, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after the close of market. Senior management will discuss the results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
corpmagazine.com

Starbucks Reports Record Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results

SEATTLE (Business Wire)— Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 14-week fiscal fourth quarter ended October 3, 2021. GAAP results in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Lantronix Announces Preliminary Record Revenue Results For First Quarter Of Fiscal 2022 With Final Results To Be Reported On November 11, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (the "Company") (LTRX) - Get Lantronix, Inc. Report, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced preliminary revenue results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021, and will release full results on November 11, 2021, after the close of the market.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Tuesday Morning Announces Reporting Date For First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning (TUEM) , a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 8:00 am Central Time. A press release detailing the Company's financial results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the conference call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FireRescue1

BK Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE - BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. The Company will host a conference call today, August 12, 2021, at 9:00 AM eastern time. Recent Financial and Operational Highlights. Second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

PharmaTher Provides Business Update And Releases Financial Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "PharmaTher") (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, today released its business update and financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. "To...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
62K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy