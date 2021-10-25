CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, PA

World set to miss goal of $100B climate aid pledged to poor

By FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — A target for rich countries to provide poor nations with $100 billion in...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Glasgow idiocy: Climate change isn’t remotely the world’s No. 1 problem

The hype over the Glasgow climate summit is the usual over-the-top nonsense, exemplified by John Kerry, President Biden’s special climate envoy, calling it the “last best hope for the world to get its act together.” In reality, it’s a rally for idiocy. Climate change is real but not remotely the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, PA
City
Glasgow, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
The Independent

Climate, COVID and corporate tax on the G-20 agenda in Rome

The leaders of the world’s economic powerhouses gathered Saturday for the first in-person summit since the coronavirus pandemic, with climate change, COVID-19 economic recovery and the global minimum corporate tax rate on the agenda.Italian Premier Mario Draghi welcomed the Group of 20 heads of state to Rome’s Nuvola cloud-like convention center in the Fascist-era EUR neighborhood, which was sealed off from the rest of the capital. Saturday’s opening session was focused on global health and the economy, with a meeting on the sidelines for key leaders to discuss next steps on Iran’s nuclear program. Italy is hoping the G-20...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

40% think Britain’s world standing will decrease if it fails climate commitments to poor nations

40 per cent of Brits believe that the UK’s world standing would decrease if it fails to meet its climate commitments to developing nations, a new survey reveals. According to the survey by Water Aid, more than half (52 per cent) of the British public support donating money to poorer nations to help them cope with the impacts of climate change as 42 per cent of people believe developed nations have done more to contribute to the causes of the current climate crisis. It comes as the UK is only weeks away from hosting COP26 where nations will gather...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

U.N. warns world set for 2.7C rise on today’s emissions pledges

LONDON (Reuters) – Current commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.7 degrees Celsius temperature rise this century, a United Nations report said on Tuesday, in another stark warning ahead of crunch climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop. Governments will be in the spotlight at the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Canada#Ap#U N
Shropshire Star

Rich countries set to miss 100bn dollar annual climate cash target

The goal for finance for poorer countries was due to be delivered by 2020 but will not be met until 2023, a report shows. Wealthy nations will not deliver a long-promised 100 billion dollars a year in climate finance for poor countries until 2023, three years late, a report has found.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rich world on course to achieve $100bn climate fund for poor nations – but not until 2023

Rich countries are on course to achieve a long-promised $100bn climate crisis fund for poor nations, a pre-Cop26 study says – but not until 2023.The target is seen as crucial to winning the trust of developing countries to make their own CO2 cutting commitments in Glasgow next week, but stood $20bn short in 2019.Now the study confirms the original target of $100bn by 2020 has been missed, but expresses “confidence that it would be met in 2023”.A disappointed Oxfam said: “This plan claims that rich nations will meet their target three years late.”
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
The Independent

Rishi Sunak urged to put climate crisis at heart of Budget after net zero pledge missing from leaks

Rishi Sunak has been urged to put the climate emergency at the heart of his Budget and end suspicions he is resisting the switch to net zero, with the Cop26 summit just days away.The chancellor will unveil measures to raise wages, rescue the NHS, boost skills and improve transport links in a three-year spending settlement setting the battleground for the next general election.He is also expected to continue the decade-long freeze on fuel duty – after prices at the pumps leapt to a record 143p a litre – despite criticism that the move clashes with climate policy.With the post-Covid...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Most Europeans think governments will miss climate goals, poll finds

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A majority of European Union citizens think their government will fail to tackle climate change, which Europeans view as the biggest challenge facing humanity this century, a survey published by the European Investment Bank on Wednesday showed. Of 27,700 survey respondents in the EU’s 27 countries, 58%...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

G20 disappoints on key climate target as eyes turn to Glasgow

The G20 major economies committed on Sunday to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but some disappointed leaders warned more was needed to make a success of UN climate talks beginning in Glasgow. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the COP26 summit that opened on Sunday, said the pledge from world leaders after two days of talks in Rome was "not enough", and warned of the dire consequences for the planet. "If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails," he told reporters, saying the G20 commitments were "drops in a rapidly warming ocean". UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he left Rome "with my hopes unfulfilled -- but at least they are not buried".
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

National climate pledges are too weak to avoid catastrophic warming. Most countries are on track to miss them anyway.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience. At the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland — COP26 for short — countries will face pressure to make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of keeping average global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, compared to preindustrial levels.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy