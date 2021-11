Currently below the playoff line, Atlanta United have six games left to ensure they don't miss out on the post-season for the second campaign in a row. Luckily for the Five Stripes, the Eastern Conference is incredibly close, with just 10 points separating Nashville in second with the Red Bulls down in ninth. Atlanta themselves are only a single point adrift of CF Montreal, NYCFC, and DC United in the three spots above them.

MLS ・ 20 DAYS AGO