BRICK — The owner of the Windward Tavern went to bat for his manager and another employee after two women were rude to him. “Ryan is one of the most dedicated employees I have ever had the privilege of working with,” he wrote. “Your comments and treatment of Ryan, his mother (another great employee), and my other servers that day is unacceptable. PLEASE do not come back to The Windward," owner Mort Nase wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page.

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO